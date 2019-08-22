Diane Pichler, age 61, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, after a long courageous battle with Melanoma. She was surrounded by her children and her beloved dogs.
Diane was born July 25, 1958, in Stevens Point, WI, the oldest of five children to James Repinski, and Marjorie (Soik) Repinski.
She attended SPASH for a period of time but moved to Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High in 1976. Upon graduation Diane took a couple typing classes, but almost immediately after graduating started her almost 40-year career at Sacred Heart Hospital in the health information department. Diane will be remembered for her amazing work ethic and attention to detail. Diane also worked several seasonal jobs to keep her busy, she liked being out around people.
Our Mom spent time with her dogs, going to wine parties, kayaking, and most of all loved making her grandkids smile. She absolutely loved traveling and was able to do some in the last few years to California, Las Vegas, and to visit some of her beloved Aunts. Her sense of humor would always keep us on our toes, she would try and keep things light when they got tough.
Her favorite thing to say as of lately was “I’m not done yet”, and she lived that up until the very end. She had things to do, and never focused on the bad, she inspired many around her with her strength and determination to live each day to the fullest.
Diane is survived by her two daughters, Becky (Damian) Nordstrom of Strum, and Rachel Meyers of Eau Claire; six grandchildren, Tori Maas, Elizabeth Nordstrom, Austin Hemmingson, Alyssa Hemmingson, Logan Nordstrom, and Caleb Newcomb. Also by her parents, James (Rosie) Repinski of Neillsville, and Marjorie Repinski of Eau Claire; brothers, Tom (Julie) Repinski of Menomonie, Al Repinski of Rock Falls, and Dale Repinski of Eau Claire.
Diane is also survived by very special aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews, along with many great friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Repinski; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial Services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). Chaplin David Lato will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.