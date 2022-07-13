Diane Marie Richards, age 69, is free of the leiomyosarcoma cancer and pain that she battled with grace and courage, having passed away at her home on July 9, 2022.
Diane was born on July 31, 1952, the daughter of Lyle and Eleanore (Lambrecht) Richards of Augusta, Wisconsin. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1971. After moving to Eau Claire, Diane enjoyed her worked as a photo copier working at both American Family and the Family Medicine Clinic. She also helped others by volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Diane loved to read, listen to country western and spiritual music, and was excellent at embroidery. She always had a smile on her face matching her positive attitude.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Richards, on November 28, 2011, her paternal grandparents Ransom and Effie Richards, and her maternal grandparents Alvin and Ella Lambrecht.
She is survived by her mother, Eleanore Richards, of Augusta; sister, Bonnie (Gary) Hetchler of Eau Claire; brother, David Richards of Augusta; niece, Beth (Travis) Kraft of West Allis; nephew Daniel (Lara) Marcheske of Augusta; great nieces and nephews Megan, Tyler and Tanner Kraft, Mason and Olivia Marcheske; aunts Elaine Richards of Eau Claire and Joyce Richards of Altoona.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, where friends may call one hour prior to services.
Burial will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice for the care provided to Diane during the past 5 weeks.