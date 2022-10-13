Diane “Di” Marie Sasa (Blomquist), 76, exuberant and offbeat, was born on Oct. 2, 1945, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisc., to Kenneth and Mary Blomquist, and died Sept. 28, 2022, in an automobile accident in Goldendale, Wash., as she was packed and on her way to Hawaii. She died 4 days before her 77th birthday.

She hated funerals, so wouldn’t have attended her own. Happy things were her focus. Full of vitality and cheer, she only had positive things to say about some of the worst-behaved people. She never met a person she didn’t like. “Everyone has good qualities,” she would quip.

