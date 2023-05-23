Dianne Armes photo.jpg

Dianne Carol Armes (Martin-Stolp), 78, of Warrens, WI passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.

Dianne was born on February 25, 1945, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire to Frederick and Sylvia (Schmidt) Martin. She graduated from E.C.Memorial High School in 1963. Dianne married LaVern "Bob" Stolp and he passed away in 1988. She then met Arnold Armes and they were married on Feb. 1, 1992 in Stanley, WI.

