Dianne Carol Armes (Martin-Stolp), 78, of Warrens, WI passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.
Dianne was born on February 25, 1945, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire to Frederick and Sylvia (Schmidt) Martin. She graduated from E.C.Memorial High School in 1963. Dianne married LaVern "Bob" Stolp and he passed away in 1988. She then met Arnold Armes and they were married on Feb. 1, 1992 in Stanley, WI.
Dianne lived with her grandmother, Anna Schmidt during her younger years and they formed a special bond. She missed her very much.
She loved to crochet and cross stitch. Country music and memories of family trips to Nashville were always on her mind. She previously was involved annually with the Warren's Cranberry Fest. She enjoyed the Fest very much. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Warrens.
Most of all, she loved Jesus Christ. She daily read the Bible and there were many, many underlined passages. Dianne and Arnie, who died on Feb. 1, 2017-their anniversary, are now reunited. She missed him very much. God is now watching over both of them.
Dianne is survived by cousins, Karen Jorgensen of Eau Claire, Kathy (Ken) Blodgett of Mondovi, Gary (Gloria) Pabst of Osseo, Penni (Rick Yule) Anderson of Osseo, and Ricky (Amy) Pabst of Chippewa Falls and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, both husbands, LaVern Stolp and Arnold Armes, brother, Steven, sister, Sandra Quarberg (2/18/23), and brother-in-law, Larry Quarberg.
Graveside services will be held on June 2nd at 1:00pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah, WI with Pastor David Weber officiating. Talbot Family Funeral Homes-Scenic Rivers Cremation Center of Mondovi, WI assisted the family.
