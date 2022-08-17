Dianne (Rowley) Preston went to Heaven, Saturday, August 13th ending her battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born February 27th, 1940 to Lyle and Ruth (Oleson) Rowley in Menomonie, WI. Dianne was an “only child” which she told everyone with regret but pride at the same time. Dianne went to North Grade school in Menomonie and then to Junior and Senior High School “downtown.”

Upon graduating from high school in 1958, she enrolled in the Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire. At that time, she and Wayne “Butch” Preston became a “lifetime” couple. They were engaged while they were in school at Eau Claire. They married April 1, 1961 at the Methodist Church in Menomonie. Both graduated from their respective nursing school-(RN degree) and college in August 1961. Dianne began her nursing career at Luther Hospital: Butch his teaching career at Eau Claire Central Junior High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Dianne Preston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you