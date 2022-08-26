Dianne Gertrude Riese, age 71, of Fall Creek, Wisconsin, passed away comfortably with family at her bedside on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dianne was born October 26th, 1950, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to George and Edith (Pagenkopf) Scheit. Dianne and her younger sister Connie grew up on a turkey farm in the Town of Wheaton until 1962, when the family moved to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Dianne graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1968 and continued her education in Madison. After graduating in 1969, she began her 53-year career in the EEG/EKG department at Sacred Heart Hospital.

