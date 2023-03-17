SeehaverPhoto.jpg

Dianne Seehaver

Dianne Lynn Seehaver (nee Oleson), 76, of Colfax, Wisconsin, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2023, at 10:45 p.m. She was born on December 22, 1946, to LeRoy “Huck” and Evelyn (Peterson) Oleson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Dianne Seehaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.