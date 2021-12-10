Diedra C Koteras, 77, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at home with family in Henderson, Nevada.
She was born April 22, 1944, in Madelia, Minnesota, the daughter of Thelma M. Hills and Harley R Alltop. She moved to Eau Claire, WI where she graduated from Memorial High School in 1962. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she met and then married Billy E. Koteras February 11, 1965. They moved to Wisconsin in 1966 where Dee worked at St Joseph’s hospital in Chippewa Falls in admin until 1984. Settling back in Nevada, Dee worked again in the medical field at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada for over 15 years.
Retiring back in Wisconsin, Dee loved to work out in the yard and attend events to watch her grandchildren. Besides her three boys and grandchildren, her greatest joy was her dog Sam.
Dee is survived by her three sons Troy (Debra) Koteras of Chippewa Falls, WI, Billy II (Denisha) Koteras of Henderson, NV, and Scott (Lori) Koteras of New Auburn, WI; Sister, Sandra (Mike) Lehrer of Bloomer, WI; 10 grandchildren- Benjamin and Keah, Nathan, Jordon, Alexius, and Isaiah, Amanda, Joseph, Christopher, and Anna; One great-grandchild Isabella; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Koteras, both of her parents, brother David Alltop, sister Patricia Popple, brother-in-law John Popple, and niece Terri Popple.
A celebration of Dee’s life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Hallie Town Hall in Chippewa Falls, WI from 11am-2pm. There will be a time of remembrance at 11:30. A light meal will be available. Please come and share your memories. Knowing this is a busy time of year, if you are unable to come but want to share a memory with us please do so by sending them to 14353 Cty Hwy UN Chippewa Falls, WI 54701.
