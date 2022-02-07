Dixie D. Yaeger, age 78 of Menomonie, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Clarie with her family by her side.
Dixie was born on April 5, 1943 in Menomonie. She was the daughter of Vernon and Emma (Stevens) Mitchell. Dixie grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1961. After high school, Dixie took a manufacturing job in Hastings, MN where she worked for several years. Dixie married Norman Yaeger on October 19, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage they lived in Cedar Falls where they raised their family. Dixie stayed at home and raised her children for 16 years before returning to work. She worked in the deli at the local grocery store for several years before taking a job at Hutchinson Technology for 15 years, until she retired.
Dixie enjoyed spending time outdoors taking care of her flowers, gardens and birds. She also liked watching her soap operas and Brewers on TV. Most of all, Dixie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Dixie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Norman; children, Carla (Hal) Smalley of Eau Claire, Penny (Michael) Hoffman of Eau Claire and Michael (Stacy) of Knapp; four grandchildren, Ethan, Noah, Mason and Leah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kami Yaeger; one sister and four brothers.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. Rev. John Mano will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Falls Cemetery in rural Menomonie. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of services at the church on Wednesday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family.