Dolores E. Sutliff, age 89, of Boyceville, WI passed away peacefully in her home on January 19, 2023.

She was born to Violet (Schutts) and Karl Dougherty on February 23, 1933, in Downing Wisconsin. Dolores attended grade schools at Downing, Clack and Boyceville. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1951 as valedictorian of her class.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Sutliff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.