Dolores Sutton

Dolores Norma (Bosher) Sutton, 91, formerly of Eau Claire passed peacefully away on August 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 28, 1928 to Earl Richard and Blanch Leona (Lanphere) Bosher in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
She married George Richard (Dick) Sutton on March 23, 1946. They were sealed together for eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on September 12, 1950.
Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy. She was a hard worker and was always busy ministering to others. She was valiant in her testimony of Jesus Christ and devoted her time to serving diligently in her various church callings. She was a gifted quilter and especially loved quilting with her husband.
She is survived by 5 children: Richard (Dawne Snider) Sutton, Rebecca (Larry) Kastel, Kathy (Lee) Horne, Tammy (Jay) Johnson, and Robert (Melinda Henderson) Sutton. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, her sister Marjorie and grandson Rob.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3335 Stein Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in the Town of Clear Creek immediately following the service. Visitation will take place on Saturday morning from 10 am until the time of service.
Friends may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.