Dolores Lucile Wajek, our sweet mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at her home on July 8th, 2021. Her great grandaughter Brynn was at her side.
Dolores was born on June 9th, 1928 to Guy and Hazel DeMarce. She grew up in Cornell, where she met and married Edwin Wajek in 1950. Her job at the Ben Franklin allowed her to share her love of sewing and crafts with the many people she got to meet.
Family always came first to Dolores. If you came to visit her you became family. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit and beautiful smile and kind words for all she met.
Dolores is survived by her daughter Gail (Greg) Staszko and sons Joe (Joanna) and John (June) Wajek. Also by grandchildren Kevin, Nicole (Scott Decker) and Brent Wajek and Lindsey and David Staszko; great grandchildren Keegan and Brynn Vereide and Alexis, Trenten, Kaynyn, Kinley and Kambrye Wajek and also by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin, parents Guy and Hazel DeMarce, brothers Dean and Gary DeMarce and sisters Catherine and Gay Lynn.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell, WI. Interment will be in the Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, WI.
A Visitation will be form 9:30 AM until the time of service Friday at the Church.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell, WI.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com