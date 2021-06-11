Dolores Weinke, 92, died peacefully on June 9, 2021.
Dolores’s will to live allowed her to fight until the end, getting her way, dying exactly where she wanted to, at home, surrounded by her family and her devoted dog, Teddy. Dolores sang in St. John’s Church Choir in Eau Claire for over 30 years. Cowboy sweetheart yodeler, we miss you.
Dolores leaves behind her brother, Dale; daughters, Linda, Jennifer, and Sheryl (Robert); granddaughters, Carmen (Tim), Julie (James), and Kristina; great-grandson, Logan (Tabby); nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; and her devoted friend of the family, Peter.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Melvin.
The family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital for the outstanding care.
A visitation will be Monday, June 14, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.