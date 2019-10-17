Dolores (Caswell Reppert) Willkom, age 90, a longtime resident of the Stanley-Boyd area passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Dolores was born September 27th, 1929, in Stanley, Wisconsin. She married Dean Reppert and they had two children, Diane Reppert (Dan) of Madison and Dwayne (Julie) Reppert of Shelton, WA. After her first husband’s death, Dolores married Howard Willkom. They had four children: Cindy (Brian) Wozniak of Stanley, WI, Craig Willkom of Sheldon, WI, Christine (Mary) Willkom of La Crosse, WI, and Carlene (Tim) Hochhalter of Manhattan, IL.
Dolores loved her 11 grandchildren just as much as her children. The grandkids are Katie (Sam) Huff, Emily (Pete) Reppert, Carli Reppert, Breanne (Travis) Turauski, Brooke (Bob) Schmidt, Brandon (Crystal) Wozniak, Brittany (Darrick) Acker, Haley Willkom, Hunter Willkom, Lily Hochhalter and Ryan Hochhalter. She also has 13 great grandchildren. Luca, Miah, Dean, Bradyn, Parker, Mitchell, Ella, Isabelle, Addison, Brennan, Colton, Kadin, Avery, Hadlee, and Haisley.
Surviving Dolores in addition to her children are, her brother, Jack (Bonnie) Caswell, her sister Barb Nolan, sister-in-law JoAnn Caswell and brother-in-law James Reppert. She was preceded in death by her two husbands and her brother Gene Caswell.
When Dolores was not surrounded with her family she was an active member of Post 326 Legion Auxiliary, Pleasant Valley Mothers Club, Delson Homemakers, Stanley Church of the Brethren Ladies Aid, Red Hat Society and volunteered at the hospital gift shop. She developed many friendships through her participation in card clubs and bowling. Dolores was a wonderful hostess to visiting family and friends. There was never a shortage of food. Everyone always complimented her on her meals and desserts.
Please join us in celebrating her life. The visitation will be on Friday, October 18th from 4-7 pm at Plombon Funeral Home and Saturday morning 9:45AM until 10:45AM at the funeral home with the service Saturday October 19th, 2019 at 11 a.m.at Stanley Church of the Brethren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Stanley Area Historical Society or The Stanley Church of the Brethren.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation for the care and attention shown to our mother. We would also like to compliment the caring staff at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. The kindness, care and hospitality offered by both places was exceptional!