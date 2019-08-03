Dolores Margaret Amelia Zimmerman, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior the morning of Friday, August 2, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, after a brief illness.
Dolores was born to William and Marcella Margaret (Michels) Schumacher on May 19, 1927. Dolores was raised in the Town of Washington, Eau Claire County, WI and graduated from Fall Creek High School.
Dolores married Ralph Zimmerman at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, WI on July 20, 1946. They lived and farmed in the Town of Washington for 41 years, where together they raised one daughter, Mary.
Prior to being married, Dolores graduated from Ancker Hospital in Minneapolis, MN for nursing. After Ralph and Dolores sold their farm in 1987, they moved to Brackett, WI and she began working at Grace Edgewood in Altoona, WI. Her family was most important to her and she never missed a family function. She took great pride in having five generations, four times over. She had a strong faith and was a faithful member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, WI.
Dolores will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Seidling and son-in-law Dennis of Fall Creek; grandchildren: Michelle Ganzer (Steve) of Fall Creek, Kristine Erdman (Ron) of Augusta, Colleen McCann (Brian) of Fall Creek, Jolene Sarauer (Mick) of Eau Claire, Jon Seidling (Wendi) of Boyd; great grandchildren: Ezra Sarauer, Melissa Schulz (Andy), Karlie Anderson (Evan), Kayla Erdman (fiancé Vincent Ceraso), Ethan McCann, Sawyer Seidling, Jaidynn Sarauer, and Sadie Seidling; great-great grandchildren: Parker and Madeline Anderson, Harper and RaeLynn Schulz. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Schumacher (Sylvia) of Fall Creek; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by: her husband of 57 years, Ralph; grandson, Michael; her parents, William and Marcella; her in-laws, John and Ida Zimmerman; her brother, Pastor William Schumacher; and sister-in-law, Carol Schumacher.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may visit starting at 9:00 AM until the time of service at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, following the service.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests memorials be given in memory of Dolores to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kyle Dettbarn, Dr. Peter Kluge, Dr. William Monge, and the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital ER, CCU, and 6th floor for the wonderful care Dolores received.