Doloros Harris

Doloros Evelyn Harris, 91, of Eau Claire passed into the next life on November 27 to join her beloved husband after being alone for 26 years. She was born June 4, 1928 in Eau Claire to Evelyn and Herman Boetcher and grew up on Churchill Street. She worked at Sterling Pulp & Paper Company where she met her future husband, Arlo (Bud) Harris. She also worked at the candy counter at Woolworth’s, K-Mart, and at Central Junior High as a cook in the teachers’ lounge. She married in January of 1948 and had two children, Jeffrey C. (Judy) Harris and Debra (Steve) Olson; 3 grandchildren, Mark Olson, Nathan (Summer) Harris, and Eric Harris; and one great-granddaughter, Briley. She is preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Dorothy, Adeline, and Gladys; brothers, Francis and David; and her many beloved dogs over the years.
She was a very strong woman with a strong spirit, which is what kept her living at home until she died. She had a contagious smile, a great sense of humor, and many stories and bits of wisdom to share. She always greeted those who came to visit with treats and a hot cup of coffee and would help anyone she possibly could. She did Jazzercise several times a week until she was in her 80’s. She enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting, roller skating in her earlier years, walking, dancing (always saving the last dance for her husband), and baking (especially her raisin-filled cookies).
She will be greatly missed as a mom, grandma, neighbor, and friend. But we are especially grateful at this time of Thanksgiving that we had so many years with her.
A private burial will be held in spring.
