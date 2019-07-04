Don Falch, 84, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Don was born in Eau Claire on April 15, 1935 to Anton and Gladys Falch. Don married Shirley Ann Volbrecht on August 20th, 1960. They shared 58 wonderful years together.
Don loved spending time with his family while exploring Wisconsin on camping trips and taking out his boat for a cruise up and down the Chippewa River. Don served in the Army Reserves for 6 years and spent his career employed by the City of Eau Claire in the Water Department for 37 years.
Don is survived by many family and friends who knew and loved him well, including his spouse, Shirley; brothers, Denis Falch and Douglas Falch, Winona, MN; his children, Mike (Joy) Falch, Altoona, Cindy (Mike) Sarazen, Bloomer, Mark (Caryn) Falch, Mondovi, Lisa (Trevis) Thompson, Cornell, Daniel (Becky) Falch, Appleton, and Sara (Matthew) Falch/Ifill, Fort Washington, PA. Don was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Amanda (Sam) Cloud, Ryan Falch, William (Jenna) Bohl, Rebecca (Nico) Staple, Katherine (Drew) Maly, Emily Falch, Jake Perz, Kenneth Thompson, Grace Thompson, and Mitchell Thompson. Don adored his 9 great-grandchildren, Dominic, Genevieve, Elenor, and Theodore Maly, Lexcen, McEwen, and Roslyn Bohl, Nikki and McKayla Cloud.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Falch.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 6th at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in Eau Claire at 11 am. Family and friends are invited to the mass and a visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon to follow burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Rogers of Mayo Clinic Health System, and Linda, RN of Mayo Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care they provided. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.