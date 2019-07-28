Don Gilson

Don R. Gilson, 77 passed away at home on July 25th, 2019.
He was born in Pine River, Mn on June 3, 1942 the son of Leslie and Julia “Bess” Gilson.
Moved to White Bear Lake, MN at the age of 12 and graduated in 1960. He attended Dunwoody Institute, and also the Army National Guard.
He became a Polka dancer and “hung out” on Friday nights at Schliefs Little City-St. Paul Polka dances where he met the love of his life, Linda, they were married on August 2, 1969 in Hutchinson, MN and danced the night away at Paradise Ballroom to a Polka Band. He continued Polka dancing with his wife for 45 years and made many Polka friends. Their favorite Polka Band was the Cynor Brothers of Sheldon, WI.
They moved to Ladysmith in 1971 and bought Ladysmith Machine Shop. In 1984 he went to work for L.S.D.P. (now Xcel) where he retired from (Dells Hydro). He was active in Christie Mountain Ski Patrol for 36 years where family enjoyed many years of skiing at Christie Mountain, he also enjoyed horseback riding being in the Flambeau Riders.
In addition he leaves behind many other friends and skiing friends especially, his buddies Bob G. and Dennis P., who he went Mountain Skiing in the spring with the motor home, longtime neighbors and special friends Jerry and Jeanne Polden and their children and spouses.
Don is survived by his wife Linda of 49 years (50 years on August 2, 2019); daughter Brenda and grandson Brandon; Son Tom, granddaughters Natyia and Natasha and their 4 siblings in adoptive homes. Also survived by 3 sisters, a brother, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Thank you to wonderful Dr. William Heth who acted on Don’s first symptom of Cancer and gave Don 30 more years with his family and friends, and also to St. Joseph’s Home Health and Hospice (Jaime, Sarah, Wendy and Tamika) for the good care.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI. 54727 with Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be form 2:00 PM-5:00 PM on Wednesday afternoon at the Funeral Home.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.