Don Lee Leifheit, 90, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Our House Memory Care Center on October 6, 2022. He lived a rich, admirable life full of great times with family, friends and coworkers.

Don was born and raised in Aurora, Illinois and enjoyed a wonderful childhood filled with hunting, fishing, sports and family vacations with his brothers and sisters.

