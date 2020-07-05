Don "Matt" Mathison, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 26, at his residence in Eau Claire.
His kindness, keen mind and regard for others showed through right up to his final days.
Matt was born in Eau Claire on July 6, 1926. He was a proud attendee of Gower Rural School in the Town of Hallie, of Eau Claire Senior High School and of Eau Claire Teachers College. He graduated from the latter in 1949 with a major in math and physical science.
Matt taught those subjects at Chippewa Falls Junior High from 1949 to 1951 and then at Central Junior High in Eau Claire. He became principal at Central in 1962 and later was the first principal at the new South Junior High, where he served until his retirement in 1989. He designed the educational specifications for both South and DeLong Middle Schools.
Matt was instrumental in establishing foreign language options at the junior high schools. As a teacher, he also established science as a required class and developed advanced classes in science, math, and English. In doing so, he moved the schools beyond their traditional reading, writing, and arithmetic curriculum into a broader and more comprehensive program.
Matt will be especially remembered in his professional life for his leadership and his integrity in all things, except in the reporting of his golf scores and fish stories.
Matt was preceded in death by his wife, Leatrice, in 2016. Both were longtime members of Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lee and Dick.
Matt is survived by several nieces and nephews, plus the many thousands of students, faculty, and friends in whose lives he had a role. He was especially thankful for the help of Carol Airis and Cindy Dahl in his later years.
Private committal service with military honors will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date once restrictions have been lifted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, Matt preferred that your kind donations be directed to either the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.