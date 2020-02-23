Don Michael Reali died February 20th, 2020, peacefully at his home in Eau Claire.
Don was born in 1948 in Eau Claire, WI, and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He grew up as a child on Little Lake Wissota and told many stories of his days and adventures on the lake swimming, skiing and skating with friends. He graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls and went to college at the University of Saint Thomas and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Don began acting in high school and continued his love of theater by participating in some of the first plays put on by the Chippewa Valley Theater Guild. He married his high school sweetheart Marion Zimmerman in 1968 and they enjoyed over 51 years of devoted marriage. Together they raised two beautiful daughters Jennifer and Angela.
Don also enjoyed woodworking, something he learned from his father, and produced many beautiful items for friends and family. He passed his love of woodworking on to many in return. Don retired from WRR Environmental Services Co. in 2005. He spent his retirement years traveling the country with his wife, Marion, boating on Lake Holcombe and watching his beloved daughters and granddaughters grow up.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Evelyn Reali.
He is survived by his wife, Marion; and two daughters, Angela Crossland (Judson) and Jennifer Benike (Heath); and his granddaughters, Mikaela and Taylor; along with his siblings, Roger (Patricia) Reali, Judy Aronson, Cindy (Cal) Crotty and Keith (Sharon) Reali; and in-laws, Bill (Michelle) Zimmerman and Kathy (Roger) Gershin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in honor of Don can be given to the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic at http://cvfreeclinic.org/donations/.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.