Dona Marie Shoemaker, age 95, of Menomonie, WI. passed away Sunday May 8, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie, WI.
She was born March 13, 1927, in Menomonie to Herman and Alvina (Peter) Rose. Dona attended school in Menomonie and then graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1944.
Dona Rose and Otto Shoemaker were joined in marriage March 7, 1946, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
Volunteering at Peace Lutheran church was a big part of her life including Sunday School Teacher and helping with Ladies Aid Activities. She kept busy raising her four sons and a daughter along with several other children. Reading, crossword puzzles, and word search were activities she enjoyed later in life along with visits from family and friends.
Dona is survived by her children; Thomas Shoemaker of Hudson, WI, Nancy (Bill) Kern of Waldo, WI, Richard (Joanne) Shoemaker of Menomonie, WI, David (Jane) Shoemaker of Sheboygan, WI, James (Peggy) Shoemaker of Stoughton, WI; two sisters Martha Brooks, and Judy Gallager; three brothers Bob Rose, Chuck (Bertie) Rose, and Donald (Kris) Rose. She is further survived by grandchildren, Scott and Matthew Shoemaker, Renee (Mark) Oldenburg, Randy (Kelly) VanRooyen, Rob (Kelly) VanRooyen, Kristine (John) Davies, Jayson (Kari) Shoemaker, Andrew (Eliza) Shoemaker, Lara Shoemaker, Katy (Colby) Nennig, and Neal Shoemaker; great grandchildren, Gage Oldenburg, Avery Shoemaker, Jack Davies, Kaelin Davies, Theodore Shoemaker, A.C. VanRooyen, Maddox VanRooyen, Anders VanRooyen, Rory VanRooyen, Logan VanRooyen, Charlie Shoemaker.
Dona was preceeded in death by her husband Otto Shoemaker; parents Herman and Alvina (Peter) Rose; Otto’s parents Owen and Nina Shoemaker; siblings David Rose, Joanne (Jerry) Carr, Susan (Orlin) Scholz, Kathy (Don) Lokrantz; sister-in-law Betty Rose; brothers-in-law Willard Gallagher and Jack Brooks; granddaughter Anna Shoemaker; and daughter-in-law Sue Mayer.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday May 16, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. with Reverend Donald Rose officiating. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Menomonie. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday May 15th, 2022, and one hour before the funeral service on Monday.