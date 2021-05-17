Donald R. Amundson, age 85 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family by his side.
He was born on May 7, 1936 the son of Rex and Meredith (Ward) Amundson. Don married Mary Jo Bernicke on November 26, 1954 at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Don worked at Peter’s Meats, Uniroyal for 36 years and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Along with Mary Jo, they owned and operated the Diamond Lounge and later the Elbow Room. They were in the bar business for over 50 years.
Don was known as one of the greatest athletes in Eau Claire. He played football, ran track and he did ski jumping. He was inducted into the Ski Club Hall of Fame. Don excelled in baseball and fast pitch softball, eventually he was a member of the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame and WI ASA Hall of Fame. He was also known as the Home Run King of Eau Claire, hitting in excess of 400 home runs. Don was a member of 10 state fast pitch softball teams. In essence, he loved sports. Don and Mary Jo were active members of the Eau Claire Tavern League for decades. Don was an avid New York Yankees fan.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was a kind and very generous person who was always there when someone was in need.
Don is survived by his children: Donn “Dino” (Mary Ann) Amundson of Chippewa Falls, Kari (Philip) Cramer of Eau Claire, Jami (Dewey) Amundson of Eau Claire and Lori (Peter) Joas of Augusta; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters: Barb Melby of Eau Claire, Sharon (Jerry) Rathke of Wascott, WI, Janice (Gary) Gullikson of Machesney, Ill and Mary Jo Rathke of Eau Claire; and sister-in-law Suzy (Bill) Anderson of Eau Claire.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Mary Jo on October 21, 2020, sons: Todd and Timothy, and a granddaughter Christina.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Lake Hallie Golf Course, 2196 110th St., Chippewa Falls from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
