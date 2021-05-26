Donald E. Biesecker passed away Friday, May 21st at Oakwood Villa Care Center.
He was born August 22nd, 1948 and lived his entire life in Altoona. He graduated from Altoona High School in 1966.
The Summer of 1969 he married his wife of 51 years, Susan Sturz.
Donald joined the Army soon after but became injured serving in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service and became a lifelong member of Altoona Post 10405.
In his pastime, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, as well as attending auctions in the summertime.
Donald is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Pam; granddaughter Jada; brother Jeffrey (Jean); nieces and nephews-in-law; and also, a special friend Paul Robertson and many more friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father: Hazel and Orville Biesecker; brother Larry; nephew Brian; and special companion, Jack the Cat.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, Oakwood Villa nursing staff and assistants for making his stay comfortable. A special thanks to Katy and Jim for making his stay comfortable, as well.
There will be no service per Don’s request.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family and online condolences can be made at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.