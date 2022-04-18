Dr. Donald Blink died peacefully on April 2, 2022 after months of declining health.
Don was born in April 1934 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the oldest child of Donald and Muriel Blink. His childhood years were spent in Oshkosh, WI. At age four he fell backwards down the stairs resulting in a head wound needing medical attention. He said that at that moment he decided he wanted to be a doctor.
Don attended St. Norbert College and was accepted at the University of Wisconsin Madison Medical School where he graduated with both a B.S. and M.D. — practicing family medicine for more than 40 years.
Don married Barbara Zeihen in June 1957. From that marriage Don and Barbara were blessed with five children: Jeffrey, Brian, David, Julie, and Joel.
After an internship at Minneapolis General Hospital, Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1963 at Great Lakes Naval Training Base in North Chicago, IL. While in the Navy, Don met Frank Salisbury, a WWI veteran and gun stock maker, who taught Don the art of stock-making, carving and checkering. Through his life Don handcrafted more than a dozen working Kentucky rifles along with many walnut tables and other furniture.
At the completion of Don’s Naval service, Don and family moved to Wisconsin Rapids for a year, and then Antigo Wisconsin where he practiced from 1964 to 1975. Don and Barbara divorced in 1975 and Don moved to Eau Claire, joining the Putnam Heights Clinic. Don married Christie Roberts in January 1986. Their son Ben was born in 1987. The Putnam Heights clinic joined Midelfort Clinic, then the Mayo Clinic Health System, where Don practiced until he retired in 1999.
Don lived a full and purposeful life. Don loved the practice of medicine. He delivered more than 1,500 babies, loved the camaraderie with his colleagues, staff, and patients, and the challenge of solving complex problems. Even after his official retirement he provided physician coverage in Urgent Care, and at other MCHS sites until 2007.
Don’s interests extended far beyond medicine. He was an avid hunter, trapshooter (38 years/Snap-On Tools team), auto mechanic, “lumberjack” and woodworker. He crafted numerous radio controlled planes and had a lifelong love of aviation. He was a voracious reader and seeker of knowledge — reading more than 1,000 books on his Kindle. In his retirement Don was the scoutmaster of Troop 36 at Grace Lutheran Church from 2001 to 2007 and spent a week at Boy Scout Camp as a leader every summer for more than a decade. He continued to assist with shooting sports at Camp Phillips and served on the Camp Committee long after. As his health declined and in the care of his wife Christie, Don maintained his optimism and positive attitude, looking forward to getting out and about with his friends. His family and friends will especially miss his love, wisdom, and wit.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, son Joel, daughter Julie, brother-in-law Donald Krueger, and nephew Brandon Streb. He is survived by his wife Christie; sons Jeffrey, Brian (Laurie), David, and Ben; his granddaughters Janie Blink, Maeve Brady, Kelly Brady, and Grace Brady; his grandsons Andy Blink, Tommy Blink, and Patrick Brady; brothers Jerry Blink (Joyce) and Roger Blink; sister Sandra Kreuger; sisters-in-law Lynn Roberts, Robin Roberts (Marty Streb) and brother-in-law Charles Roberts (Anita) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 29 at 12:00 pm at Peace Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
His family is especially grateful to Dr. Christopher Roberts, Dr. Sunday Olatunji and the Mayo Clinic Hospice Care team (Dr. Deming, Karen, Kurt, and Lane) for the excellent care provided Don and the wonderful support provided the family. Memorial donations in Don’s memory may be made to the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, 1030 Oak Ridge Dr., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with arrangements.