— Together Again –
Donald H. Buchholz left this troubled world to a surrounding of love, peace, and comfort on Aug. 23, 2021 just shy of his 95th Birthday.
Don had a good long life, and his wit and love of crossword puzzles lasted right up until God mercifully took him home. Many of you know, he was more than ready to be reunited with the love of his life, Yvonne, who preceded him in death in 2017 after 70 years of marriage, and also special son, Dale, who passed away in 2007, both of which left a true void in his heart.
Don was born in Eau Claire to Henry and Gertrude (Siewert) Buchholz on Sept. 10, 1926. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High, class of 1944, enlisting in the U.S. Navy that same year, and serving 2 years.
Don was employed at UniRoyal for 42 years, retiring in 1988. Don and Vonnie loved to travel, snowmobile, golf, take casino trips (never hitting the big one!), camping, and keeping up with grandkids’s events, boating, whether it was just cruising the lake or pulling someone behind on skis or tubes. They loved the beautiful sunsets from their Lake Wissota home for 20 years. Don also enjoyed watching the sawdust fly as he had a gift for creating woodwork projects and later in life, enjoyed designing and constructing his model train village. He will forever be remembered as someone who could come up with just the right tool and method to fix anything.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, wife Yvonne (Bollinger), son Dale, 2 brothers, Lloyd and one at childbirth. A sister-in-law, Carol Bollinger, brother and sister-in-law, Loran and Milly Bollinger (who joined them in a double marriage wedding). He is survived by daughter Judy (Mike) Reetz, daughter-in-law Nona Buchholz. Grandchildren, Tami (Rod) Ganther, Amber (Nate) Schurman, Nicholas Buchholz, Heather (Matt) Rasmussen. Great grandchildren Brady Reetz, Gracelyn and Cody Ganther, Madeline, Michael, and Jeffrey Schurman, Kylee and Michael Rasmussen. Brother-in-law Roger (Nancy) Bollinger, special nieces, nephews and other friends.
A special thank you goes out to the caregivers at Oak Gardens Assisted Living, and also those thoughtful people who faithfully brought him communion and kept in touch with cards and little surprise gifts.
A private family service and celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.
If you would like to honor Don, you may consider a donation to your local county Veterans Administration or a charity of your choice.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.