Donald Ryan Burns, 85, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cadott, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire. Don was born February 2, 1935 to the late George and Ella (Ryan) Burns. He graduated from Cornell High School.
Don and his wife Sharree resided in Jim Falls where he was employed by the Jim Falls Dairy. They later bought their farm in the town of Goetz, Cadott, where they raised their seven sons and lived for 30 years. Don worked the family farm and his job at the dairy for many years. When he left the dairy he worked for Cornell Food Service, and Chippewa Valley Transport.
Don dearly loved his wife and family. He instilled in his seven sons the importance of hard work and being a dedicated parent and grandparent. He loved to travel, taking family trips, bus trips and traveling with their motor home throughout many parts of the US. He enjoyed his summers spending time at Mallard Resort and wintering in Florida. For several years Don assisted Sharree delivering fruit baskets to the elderly through the “Spirit of Christmas” program. He was rewarded by the outpouring joy he received from the people he served. Don was a member of Big Drywood Lutheran Church.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Sharree of 66 years, his seven wonderful sons and daughter-in laws, Don (Mary) Cadott, Dave (Kathy) Jim Falls, Dan (Jean) Cadott, Tom (Julie) Holcombe, Terry (Sheila) Winneconne, John (Stacy) La Crosse, Joe (Marie) Phoenix, AZ, 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two brothers, Robert (Bob) (Janice, a special friend) Cornell, Dale (Elaine) Cadott, and two sisters, Beverly Doyle, Cabot, AK, and Marion Roth (La Mont) Eagle River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Arthur and Lila Danielson, four great grandchildren, one brother-in-law, Larry Doyle, and one sister-in-law, Catherine Burns.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, followed by a private family service with Rev. Lucy Schottelkorb officiating. Entombment will follow at the New Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and can be directed in memory of Donald Burns, C/O Donald A. Burns 22939 108th Ave. Cadott, WI. 54727
The family would like to thank the staff at Marshfield Hospital, Eau Claire, the Cornell Care Center, and St. Joseph’s Home Health Care Staff for their excellent care to Don.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the visitation, Social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are Mandatory.