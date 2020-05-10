Donald "Don" Keith Christopher was born November 25, 1939, (on his mother's birthday) in Eau Claire, WI to Gaige and Sarah Christopher. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1957. He then served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Don moved to California in 1964 where he worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft for four years before going to work for the Department of Water and Power City of Los Angeles in the meter department.
Don married Edna J. Myhre on August 13, 1966. They moved with their 3 sons (Keith, Todd and Scott) to Wisconsin in 1976. Don then worked for Northern States Power where he held the position of Superintendent of Electric and Gas metering at the liquid natural gas plant. He retired form NSP in 1996. Don and Edna then moved to Sun City West, AZ for three years and later returned to Eau Claire, WI.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Edna and their three sons, Keith (Natalie Christensen) of Chandler, AZ, Todd of Mobile, AL and Scott (Heidi) of Chippewa Falls, WI. His grandchildren Liam and Ripley Christopher, step grandkids Lydia (Kyle) Gilbertson and Amerie Smith, 2 great grandsons Benjamin and Jack Gilbertson. He is also survived by his brothers Jerry and Bob along with one sister Cheryl Schoettle.
He is proceed in death by his parents, his brother Louie, brother in law Jerry Schoettl and sister in law Pam Christopher.
We would like to thank all the Doctor's and nurses who took such good care of him, especially Dr. Casper and Deb Knoll.