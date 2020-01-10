Donald Cripe

Donald E. Cripe entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on January 5, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born June 10, 1935 to Merrill & Evelyn (Crist) Cripe in Mondovi, WI.
Don spent his early years growing up in both Mondovi and on the North side of Eau Claire, he later served his country in the United States Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton, CA. As part of God’s plan for his life, he met and fell in love with Lorraine Joles in the town of Hallie while roller skating at the “Hoot”. A short time later, on July 17th 1956, they were United in marriage and would be happily married for the next 59 years.
To this union 3 sons were born. Donald L, Garry I and Daniel J Cripe.
Don was a hardworking man that did his best to provide for his family. He was a baker for Blue Ribbon Bakery, unloaded box cars at night for John Menard and worked 30 years for the City of Eau Claire before retiring in 1990 at the age of 55. Don was a man of great character and kindness and was a constant source of support and encouragement for many people. His personality was warm and inviting, and he was always up for a cup of coffee and a visit.
Don loved the outdoors. He and mom spent countless hours in the boat, even with three rambunctious boys aboard! He not only had the joy of fishing many lakes around Wisconsin he also fished in Canada, Alaska and Louisiana.
Don will always be remembered as a guy who truly loved and honored his wife, was unselfish with his belongings, always put others first and desired to see his grandkids smile, which was the reason for huge Christmas celebrations, the backyard pool, annual Easter egg hunts and more.
But Don’s greatest impact on his family and countless people who knew him began in the early 1970s when he was presented with the gospel of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit began to work in his life. And immediately, whether you agreed or disagreed with him, approved or disapproved, there was no denying he was a different man. For more than 40 years he chose to become more like his Savior. He prayed daily for his family, was devoted to reading and studying the Bible and loved to talk about how Christ had changed his life.
He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed and for those of us who really knew him, our lives are better because of it.
Don is survived by his sons Don, Garry and Dan (Jill), Grandchildren Dawn, Daniel, Deanna, Lisa, Kevin, Zachary, Nicholas and Alex. 15 great grandchildren, His brother Bill and sister Carol and Brother in law Gary (Linda) Joles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dave, Gordy, Kenneth, sister in laws Doris and Sharon, granddaughter Amy Jo, grandson David, and his loving wife Lorraine (2015).
A celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church of Hallie, 11591 17th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to especially thank those who provided loving care to Don over the past year including Denise, Mary, Stephen, the staff at Cornell nursing home and the loving folks at HSHS Saint Joseph’s Hospice.