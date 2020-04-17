Donald DeMeyer

Donald Joseph DeMeyer was born to Henry and Pauline (Kubala) DeMeyer in Superior, WI on August 14, 1930, and died at age 89 on April 13, 2020 in Superior, WI where he grew up, met the love of his life Pat Misfeldt, and was married for 67 years.
Don had a twinkle in his eye and a disarming crooked smile. He was a steadfast friend, friendly to all and will be terribly missed in Superior, the community he called home.
He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, son and brother committed to his family, he was their calm during the storm and source of security, safety, routine and tradition. Don led by example and love was at his core.
People were attracted to Don and loved being around him. He was a natural storyteller and easily connected with people regardless of their backgrounds. He had many lifelong friends from everywhere, when gathered they would banter and laugh, using nicknames going back to their childhoods.
Don occupied space differently than most people, the room lit up when he walked in with his contagious smile. His sincere blue eyes and ability to listen made his caring genuine. Whether sharing a Canadian whiskey at the Elks, a round of golf, coffee at breakfast club, or in his home with family and friends, Don was always telling stories, talking and laughing, sharing a meal, celebrating milestones and making it special. He was the type of man that did the right thing even when no one was looking.
Most will remember DeMeyer’s Skelly, at Ogden and Winter which Don owned and operated to provide for his family. His work ethic, unselfish ability to give outside of himself, his faith, optimistic outlook and love was reflected in everything he did with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, friends and work colleagues. He lived a life of gratefulness, which radiated from him, he was one “knobby” guy.
Like most, Don’s life had good times and some hardship, he often said “I’ve had a good life.” He understood the power of memories, telling his kids when you lose someone or leave a place you love, instead of being sad about what’s lost, be grateful for the memories of those people and experiences.
Don will be forever remembered and loved by his children, Vicky (David) Van Ells, Chippewa Falls, WI, Susan (Michael) Haugen, Madison, WI, Linda (Joseph) O’Konek, Bellevue, WA, Jim (Roxanne) DeMeyer, Superior, WI; his grandchildren: Justin, Aaron, Amanda, Ryan, Nathan, Tricia, Megan, Adam, Alex and Sammy; twenty great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ann Fair and Butch DeMeyer; brothers-in-law James (Rose) Misfeldt, Tom (Deb) Misfeldt and Bill Connelly; and sister-in-law Rene Koening; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his parents, sister, son-in-law, daughter-in-law: Patsy Cotton, Bill Berg and Faith DeMeyer.
Our family would like to say thank you to the staff at Villa Marina for treating Don like family, with love and care, we are forever grateful.
Don said he needed to rest and now he has eternal rest with Pat.
1 John 2:25 “And this is the promise which he himself made to us: eternal life.”
Assisting with arrangements, Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior.
Online condolences please go to www.downsfh.com.
Due to the Wisconsin governor’s COVID-19 mandate, services will be held at a later date.