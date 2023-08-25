DuPont photo.JPG
Ladena Chitwood

Corporal Donald “Donnie” Lester DuPont, of Fairchild passed away December 2, 1950, while fighting enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Donnie was born to John and Tena (Solum) DuPont on October 10, 1928, in Alma Center, WI.

