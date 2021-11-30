Donald Lloyd Ebert passed away at home late Sunday evening, November 21, 2021 at the age of 78.
Donald is predeceased by (father) Leslie Allen Ebert, (mother) Florence Irene (Ballintyne) Ebert, (brother) Carl James Ebert, (brother) Douglas Ebert, (brother-in-law) Richard Fehrenbach, (brother-in-law) Eugene Garner, (sister-in-law) Lucille Garner and numerous relatives including aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, and a grandnephew.
Donald is survived by his loving (wife) Catherine Louise Ebert (Spitt) of 52 years. They were married in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 23, 1969.
Donald is lovingly remembered by his (son) William L Ebert (wife Olga) of Hudson, WI with grandchild Raissa Ebert; (daughter) Susan M. Hedrington (husband Michael) of Eau Claire, WI with grandchildren John Hedrington and Anna Hedrington; Douglas L Ebert (wife Laura) with grandchildren Austin Ebert (wife Kelsey) with great-grandchildren Avalynn and Maverik, MacKenzie Ebert, Ashley Fenske, Breanna Fenske, Isabell Reichert-Ebert; Charles J Ebert (wife Ruth) of Eau Claire, WI with grandchildren Vanessa Ebert and Samuel Ebert. As well as his (sister-in-law) Elaine Fehrenbach of Marshfield, WI, numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives and his lifelong friend Allen Gessner who was like a brother after losing his brothers at an early age.
Donald was born in Blooming Prairie, MN on February 14, 1943. He graduated from Memorial High School, in Eau Claire, WI in 1961. He worked as an Automotive Technician, Automotive Service Writer, and an Independent Automotive Repair Business Owner.
Donald enjoyed helping his extended family, friends and neighbors with whatever projects, issues, or adventures they had. He was an active member of the Sunrise Exchange club for many years. He was an vibrant member in his parish for many years including starting the Immaculate Conception Fish Boils 38 years ago with another parish member. When the weekends in the summer hit though, you would always find him on some body of water, either fishing, boating or teaching someone how to water ski and/or inner-tubing, or he was at one of his grandchildren’s games or events.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm with a prayer service at 3:30 pm with Fr. John Schultz officiating.