The world lost a really wonderful man December 19, 2021. He was a beloved son, brother, in-law, husband, father and grandfather.
Donald E. Erickson was born May 10, 1940, to Paul F. and Thelma (Christeson) Erickson in Eau Claire, WI.
He worked for AJ Robertson and Presto in his younger years. For the next 25 years, Don worked for the Eau Claire School District.
His hobbies included showing horses, dogs, rabbits and chickens. He also enjoyed wood carving, crocheting hats for veterans and donating to several charities. Don’s greatest attributes were demonstrated in his passion, loyalty, and devotion to God and his family.
Don married Sue A. (O’Donahoe) Erickson on June 1, 1974. They had three children: Brian Erickson, Martina Erickson and Nolan Erickson, all of Eau Claire, WI. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Brian’s children, Tianna & Devin Erickson; Martina’s child, Hunter Erickson; and Nolan’s children, Mekaela, Jordon, Odin and Freya.
Don is survived by his brother, David (Janice) Erickson, and sister, Diane Campbell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Don’s favorite charities: St. Jude’s Hospital, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Shriners Children Hospital and Feed My People.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.