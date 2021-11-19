Donald Eugene Gregis, age 96, of Oro Valley, AZ died of Covid-19 breakthrough on 10/15/2021.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI in 1925 to Isabel (Brown) and Anton A. Gregis.
He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1942. After graduation he worked briefly in Seattle, WA.
He joined the Army in 1943 as a Cannoneer in the Combat Infantry serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater - Southern Philippines (Liberation). He was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his bravery. Discharge was 1946.
Don married Marie Magdalen Horvath of St. Paul, MN in 1947 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Eau Claire. She passed away in 1992.
Marie (proprietor) and Don were owners of Don's Bar on E. Madison from 1949 to 1978, buying the former Stein's Smoke Shop from his Dad in the 1930's. The Don's Bar Softball team won many trophies. Don joined the USPS in the early 1950's as a sub mail carrier and retired 35 years later as Vehicle Operations Manager for North western Wisconsin. Of all the organizations of which he was a member, he was proudest to be a lifetime member of the VFW.
In 1995 he moved to Oro Valley with his loving partner, Ellen Imbody. She passed away in 2010.
Don enjoyed every aspect of life and squeezed all the fun he could out of it. He never left a good joke untold! An avid bowler, he played many years of league with the Funtimers at Fiesta Bowl, bowling 5 days a week up until Covid restrictions. Everyone appreciated his friendly, easygoing nature.
He is survived by his only, daughter Donna Marie Nicolai of Eau Claire. Also survived by Jim Bradley and Jeff Vautour, who he considered to be the sons he never had! Also the Blair and Louise Imbody family and wonderful (grand)kids who loved him. And Rita Ward - his best friend and co-sharer of his life adventures! not forgetting to mention nieces, nephews and many treasured friends.
As Don wished there will be no funeral service. He was cremated and interred at the National Veteran's Cemetery in Marana, AZ. Any memorials in Don's name should be sent to the Veteran's charity of your choice.