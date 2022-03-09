Donald Raymond Griffith, beloved husband, father and father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, colleague and friend, died peacefully at home on March 6, 2022.
Don was born on July 10, 1926, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was the oldest of three sons of Lester and Agnes (DeYoung) Griffith. He enlisted in the Navy in April 1944 and, upon graduating from high school, attended Notre Dame University as a pre-med student in its V-12 program. He was released to inactive duty and enrolled in Kalamazoo College, where he received a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in 1947. He then attended the University of Michigan Medical School and received a M.D. degree cum laude in 1951. Following a rotating internship, he was recalled to active duty in the Navy and served as a medical officer from 1952-1954, with duty on destroyers and at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Don met Constance Newcomer in college. They were happily married for 72 years. They had two children, Pam and Curt.
In 1957, following completion of a residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan, Don and his family moved to Eau Claire, where Don joined the Midelfort Clinic. Don remained a member of Midelfort Clinic until he retired in 1988, practicing internal medicine and serving as president of the Board of Directors and medical director. He was the first to suggest a merger of the Midelfort and Mayo Clinics. The merger occurred after his retirement and was an important factor leading to what is now Mayo Clinic Health System. On the national level, Don was active in the American Group Practice Association, serving on its Board of Directors and as president. He was a preceptor for the University of Wisconsin Medical School for many years, helping to teach senior medical students. He remained active on several committees at Midelfort Clinic and Luther Hospital after his retirement.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dale and Dean; and his son, Curt. He is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughter, Pam Griffith (Jim Alexander); his granddaughters, Nancy Alexander (Arran Robertson), Becky Alexander (Bret Jackson), Kate Alexander and Maggie Alexander (Kevin Hallman); and great-grandchildren, Max, Harper and Isla.
Don had a long, full and happy life. He was devoted to his family and was greatly influential in their lives. He was happy and fulfilled in his profession. He liked people and enjoyed his patients and his many friends. He loved to hike and travel, care for his stunning gardens, and relax with a good book — whether a thriller, his book club’s latest pick or a dissertation about chaos theory. Don will be remembered by his family and friends for his sharp mind, his big heart, his sense of humor, his tendency to spontaneously burst into song, and his lifelong love of learning on topics of every sort. Don was the life of the dinner table, entertaining fellow diners with his limitless supply of jokes, his recitations of Robert Frost poems and Shakespeare soliloquies, his philosophical musings, and his anecdotes about his time with the Clinic.
Professionally, Don saved lives. But for those of us who had the privilege of knowing him personally — being mentored, entertained, inspired, taught, challenged and lovingly exasperated by him — his legacy is just as great.
There will be a private burial for Don. He suggested that any memorials be directed to the Mayo Clinic Department of Development or the Nature Conservancy. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Don’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.