Donald “Sluggo” R. Gutsch, age 85, passed away at home on April 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. Don was born on July 2, 1934 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
After graduation from Eau Claire High, he received a degree in sheet metal and welding. He then entered the US Army from September 6, 1956 thru October 31, 1962, and served at US Army Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. After serving his military duties he worked at Eau Claire Sheet Metal, the family owned business. He worked for Eau Claire Sheet Metal until 1988 at which time he purchased the business and renamed it Don’s Sheet Metal and retired in 1996.
He enjoyed hunting deer, turkey, duck and pheasants. He made yearly trips to Canada to hunt geese and ducks and go on fishing trips with family and friends. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited. Don was an avid reader, played and umpired fast pitch softball, and planted/harvested a huge garden, which he gave to family and friends.
Donald is survived by his wife, Joan of 59½ years; his four daughters, Deborah (Brent) Robinson, Vicki (William) Emery, Patricia (Steven) Isaacson, and Heather (Jason) Wellner; his beloved grandchildren, Kevin (Amanda) Robinson, Zachary (Kristin) Emery, Josh (Chloe) Emery, Kristofer and Rachel Isaacson, Michael, Tyler (Kayla), Mackenzie Elwood and Nicholas Wellner; and six great grandchildren, Payton, Mason, Bryce, Cormac, Dominic and Francesca. Don is also survived by his brother, Fritz Gutsch; and sister-in-laws, Jill Gutsch and Carol Gutsch.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bernice Gutsch; brother, Norman Gutsch; sister-in-law, Mary Gutsch; and his father and mother-in-law, Clifford and Amanda Bushendorf.
A memorial service will be held in the future to allow extended family and friends to celebrate his life with us. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com