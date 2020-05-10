Donald L. Hageness, 88, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Cedar Crest, Janesville, WI.
He was born May 17, 1931, in Eleva, WI, the son of Otto and Selma (Gilbertson) Hageness. Donald attended school in Eleva, WI. He was a member of the Wisconsin Nation Guard. Donald married Dorothy Brian on September 29, 1951 in Strum, WI.
Donald was employed by Beloit Corporation, retiring in 1996. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge No. 74 F& A.M.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Hageness; sons, Steven (Polly) Hageness of Beloit, WI and Jeffrey (Mary) Hageness of Saginaw, MI; grandchildren, Kyle (Racheal) Hageness, Todd Hageness, Matthew (Heather) Hageness, and Ryan (Nina) Hageness; great grandchildren, Olivia, Nathan, Emma, Sophia, Madelyn and Hannah; step great grandchildren, Marissa and Fernando; sister, Shirley Brown both of Eau Claire, WI; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, infant brother, Alton Hageness; brother-in-law, Ruben Brown and sister, Margene Knudtson.
Memorial service for Donald will be held at a later date in Eleva, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
