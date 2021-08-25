Donald Halterman Jr., 79, of Stanley, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 after a courageous battle with multiple health issues. He was born on May 2, 1942 in Stanley, the son of the late Donald and Ilene (Hugdahl) Halterman Sr. Don grew up in Stanley where he graduated from Stanley High School in 1960, and he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Tryboski at St. Mary’s Church in Stanley on July 18, 1964. Don worked for his family’s business, Stanley Truck Sales and Wrecking Yard Inc. his entire life until he retired in 2004.
Don enjoyed being an active member of the Stanley community. For many years, he was heavily involved in Boy Scouting. Don earned his Eagle Scout Award, and later started Troop 85. He served as Scout Master until 1974, developing many life-long friendships with his scouts and co-leaders. Don will be remembered by his troop as a fabulous story teller, often telling thrilling stories about the infamous Swamp Monster. Don also served on the SBHS School Board, and devoted many years to the Stanley Lion’s Club and the Thorp’s Moose Lodge. He was a Charter Member of the Stanley Sportsman’s Club believing in the mission to preserve our natural resources and introduce youth to the great outdoors.
Don and Mary Lou enjoyed playing cards with their friends, camping, snowmobiling, traveling, attending flea markets, and having thrift sales. Don also pursued interests in trap shooting, hunting, fishing and following the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and SBHS teams.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, their three children: Don “Skeeter” (Deb) Halterman III of Florida, and their children, Hannah (Andy Naas) and Jonah. Theresa “Skipper” (Brad) Back of Minnesota and their children, Maria and Jacob. AnnMarie (Tiffany) Halterman of Virginia and their children, Ashlan, Caden, Colton and Haley. One great-granddaughter, Grace Naas, his brother, Mylon “Buzzy” (Diane) Halterman, Sisters-in-law Rosie (Steve) Semingson, Rita Gee, Carolyn (Ken) Peterson, Joanne Forster (Tim), Johnnie (Michael) Tryboski and beloved family and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his father in 1989, his mother in 2006, his sisters Elizabeth Gravitte in 2021, Phyllis Halterman in 2010, brother-in-law Ralph (Bud) Gravitte in 2007, grandparents Earnest and Flo Halterman, Peter and Audrey Hugdahl and great-grandparents Willie and Nora Bivans.
A service of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Saturday, Aug 28th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Visitations will be held at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley on Friday, Aug. 27th from 4 to 8pm with a memorial celebration led by Randy Vandeloo at 7:30pm and on Saturday, Aug 28th from 9:30-10:30am at the funeral home. Memorials preferred to the Stanley Area Historical Society, or the Stanley Sportsman’s Club.
The family would like to thank the medical teams that assisted with Don’s care and all of the thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness given by family and friends.