Donald Hanisch

Donald Francis Hanisch, 85, of Sioux Falls, S.D., died Thursday, July 25 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 29 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.
Visitation with family present to greet friends was held Sunday, July 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Donald Francis Hanisch, son of John and Florence (Even) Hanisch, was born July 17, 1934, in Humboldt, S.D. The family moved to Sioux Falls in 1941, and Donald attended school at Franklin, Whittier and Washington High.
Early in his working life he was in construction. He was united in marriage to Lois Brown in Sioux Falls on Nov. 19, 1953. Lois preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 1997. The next year he started work at Northern States Power.
Donald served in the United States Army from 1957 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1959. He was stationed at Ft. Hood in Texas and also in Germany. His service time was spent in the B Co.-2nd Armored Rifle Battalion, 50th Infantry, 4th Armored Division.
Upon returning from the service he continued his work at NSP in Sioux Falls from 1954 until 1975. His work led them to Eau Claire, where he would work until his retirement in 1990 after 35 ½ years of service.
Upon retirement he moved to rural Geddes, S.D. where he could fulfill his love fishing and hunting to his heart’s content. Don was a huge Green Bay Packers Fan and was also a shareholder.
Donald was united in marriage to Rochelle “Snook” (Badker) Jensen on February 19, 1998. He was a third degree in the Knights of Columbus. His lifetime membership in the Knights was with the Platte-Geddes Chapter. He has been a member of St. Therese Catholic Church since December 2002.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rochelle “Snook” of Sioux Falls; children, Donette (Jeff) Moldenhauer of Eau Claire, Steve (Linda) Jensen of Sioux Falls and Cindi (Dale) Westerman of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Vern Peterson of Eau Claire; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and sister, Kay Adkins of Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lois; daughter, Deborah Peterson; infant son, Michael; brothers, Bob, Jim, Dick, Ray, Terry and Jack Hanisch; sisters, Carol Keller and Shirley Badker; and great-grandson, Gavin Thompson.