On May 24, 2021 Donald R. Haukeness, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 93.
Having grown up during the Great Depression and formative years during World War II, Don was always sure to remind others of their great fortunes and to be appreciative of life’s blessings.
Don was a graduate of Osseo Lincoln Hills High School (Class of 1947). He worked as an accountant and took pride in restoring and maintaining numerous rental properties in St. Paul, MN and in his longtime hometown area of Trempealeau County, WI.
He married Marion Markgraf in June 1950 and together they had three sons: Kevin (MN), Brian (WI), and Lauren (MN). After Marion’s passing, he moved back to his childhood area and settled in Strum, WI where he met his wife Judy (Schauf). Don and Judy married in 1979 and lived happily in Strum surrounded by countless friends and family. In 2018, the couple moved to California to be near daughter, Maria and her family.
Don was preceded in death by his parents John and Gunda (Lien), first wife Marion, brothers Glenn and John, and sister Genevieve. He is survived by his wife Judy, his three sons Kevin, Brian, and Lauren, his stepdaughter Maria and her husband Chris Latsis, and grandchildren Rachel Latsis, Lauren D. Haukeness, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum, WI on June 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held on June 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the worldhungerfoundation.org.