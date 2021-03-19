Donald “Don” L. Heideman age 97 of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home under hospice care.
Don was born January 28, 1924 to Paul and Margaret (Lee) Heideman in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, He was the only boy having an older and younger sister in the family.
Don graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School Class of 1941. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 years old on January 6, 1942, a month after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was honorably discharged on February 4, 1947. He participated in Operation Cross Roads testing the effect of the atomic bomb on naval vessels at Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands. On the morning of July 25, 1946, Don watched the underwater atomic bomb test go off from the USS Albemarle. Don worked at Uniroyal in the tire room for 31 years and retired in January 1984.
Donald married Jeanette Peterson on April 2, 1949 in Clayton, Wisconsin having 3 sons: Bill, Bob and Jim. Don and Jeanette were married for 65 years. During his retirement, he walked with his wife almost every day, did a lot of fishing, took short trips and just enjoyed life.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Bill (Shirley), Bob (Timmy) and Jim, sister Betty (Chuck) Knudsen; three grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette, sister and brother-in-law, Adele (Ben) Otto, daughter-in-law, Rita Heideman, grandson, Jason Heideman, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home immediately following the service. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday June 5, 2021 from 10 am until the time of service. Don and Jeanette will be interred together at a later date in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
