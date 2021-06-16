Donald Heintz

Donald Eugene Heintz, 69, of Barnes WI passed away peacefully at his home on June 12, 2021. Donald was born September 21, 1951, to Eugene and Marion (Spehle) Heintz in Eau Claire, WI.
Donald attended Memorial High School in Eau Claire, graduating in 1969.
Donald served in the US Air Force from 1970 to 1974 stationed in Duluth, MN. He served in Thailand and was named Air Man of the Month.
Donald worked at Huntsinger Farms for 48 years before his retirement in 2017.
Donald met his wife Barbara (Foat) in Barnes, and they were joined in marriage June 25, 1977. Together they had two children, Kari and Brian.
Donald enjoyed hunting, both locally and in Wyoming, fishing trips to Canada, traveling, John Deere tractors, spending time with family and tinkering with everything.
Donald is survived by his wife Barbara, children Kari (Andy) Johnson and Brian (Lindsey) Heintz; grandchildren Alex, Zach (Ariel), Trey, Raiddon, Zack and Meryssa; his mother Marion; four brothers Richard (Cindy), Jim, Bob (Sally), Steve (Cyndy) and one sister Kathy (Charlie) Sawyer as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donald was proceeded in death by his father Eugene, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E Fillmore Ave., in Eau Claire, WI, where visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held privately.
Please check our website at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com for further details and to leave your condolences for the family.