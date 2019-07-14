Donald Laurin Hodges, aka Buck, passed away peacefully at Care Partners on Birch Street in Eau Claire on July 9th, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Don was ready to meet his Lord and Savior.
Don was born August 12th, 1928, to Joseph Stanley Hodges and Carrie (Thiede) Hodges in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Wilma Toy-Hodges; daughters, Sheila Hortman and Marilyn Freeman (Jess); son, John Hodges (Barb) and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hodges. He is also survived by his grand-children Michelle Landon, Shannon Caldwell, Vanessa Garman, Amanda Hodges, and MJ (Miriam Joy) Hodges and ten great- grandchildren; and sister, Muriel Brown. Also Wilma’s children and families; Steve and Sue Gould, Tim Gould, Bobbi Jo Toy Schwagel, Becki and Jason Keiser, Tom Toy, Christine Toy, Renee Toy, Heidi Toy, grandson James Toy, granddaughter Olivia Keiser, and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Shirley (Pippenger) Hodges, son Charles Hodges, son Steven Hodges, grandson Charles “Charlie” Hodges, brother Stanley Hodges, sister Shirl Stavnaw, brother Jim Hodges, sister Margie Vance, and stepdaughter Dana Kratochvil.
Don started work as an apprentice at C.R. Stocks Electric two days after his 16th birthday on August 14th, 1944. He was the youngest electrical apprentice in the state of Wisconsin. Don worked for Stocks Electric for 38 years and started Hodges Electric in 1982, retiring February 28th, 1991. Don married Shirley on December 25th, 1951. Upon Don’s retirement, he and Shirley built a lovely home in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and resided there until her untimely death. After Shirley passed away, Don then married their lifelong, family friend, Wilma Toy on November 12, 2002. They resided in Eau Claire.
Don was a lifelong member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Union 14. Don proudly served as a Corporal in the USAR Fifth Artillery during the Korean War. Upon discharge, Don was invited to join the CIA, but declined to be with his wife and family. Don loved golfing, fishing, traveling, playing cribbage with his buddies, telling jokes, teaching Sunday School and music. Don especially loved spending time with his family and as much time as he could with Wilma at their lake home in Holcombe. Don will be deeply missed by his family and a host of dear friends.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Care Partners and Interim Hospice for their tender loving care, Calvary Baptist Church for their prayer support and weekly visits, Pastor Fred and Sandy Whyte for providing spiritual care, and Qourtnie Ohms, Bella Kong and Kari Trisdale, aka “Lipstick,” for their constant support and for being extra-special lights in the last months of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Gospel Mission, the Swazi Orphans at Teamwork Africa, or a charity of your choice.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire with Pastor Fred Whyte officiating. Visitation will take place Monday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with military honors rendered by the American Legion Post #53 will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington immediately following the service. Those attending are invited to a lunch reception at Peace Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue in Eau Claire, following the committal service at the cemetery. Please utilize the west parking lot at the church.
