Donald Holden

Donald L. Holden passed away in his home on Monday, Sept. 16th in Menomonie. At his side were his loving wife of over 50 years, Connie (Whiteside), and their children.
He was born April 19, 1945, to Roy and Mildred (Sproatt) Holden. Don was one of five children and grew up in the Menomonie area, attending Menomonie High School after which he joined the Army.
Don married Connie Whiteside on April 24, 1965, in Menomonie. They had four children. Hunting was a passion of Don’s. He spent many seasons out observing elk in Colorado. He also enjoyed fishing, being Mr. Fix-it, and baking. He spent many hours baking and decorating cookies, whipping up fudge and making rosettes.
Don is survived by his wife, Connie; his children: Michael (Pat) Holden of Colfax, Mark (Janel) Holden of Edina, MN and LeAnne Holden of Menomonie; his grandchildren: Christine, Davide, Mack, Kelsey (Nate), Crystal (Bruce), Alex, Jenna, Dylan, and Parker; his great-grandchildren: Elaura, Brian, Dante, and Inez. He is also survived by his siblings: Stanley (Vicki) Holden of Elk Mound, Karen Shaver of Waller, Texas, Judith Yaeger, of Menomonie/Augusta, and Jean (Richard) Stell of Spring, Texas; in-laws: Roylene (Craig) Garrett of Madison, Ruthann (Joe) Tarbox, Dave Schmitt and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Luke, his brothers-in-law Clarence and Harold, his sisters-in-law Betty, Ann and Susie and a nephew Jeremy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI with Father John Mano officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
