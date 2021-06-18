Donald Hulback

Donald E. Hulback, age 83, of Menomonie, WI passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born August 29, 1937, in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI to Selmer and Signa (Strand) Hulback.
On Nov. 14, 1959, Donald married Barbara Hockert. They lived in Hudson, WI and St. Paul, MN before settling in Willernie, MN in 1962. In 2005 they moved back to the Hulback family farm in the Town of Menomonie, where Donald was born and raised.
Donald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed.
Donald is survived by his children, Steven (Nancy) Hulback, Kim (Mark) Olson, and Alison Hulback; four grandchildren, Chris (Laura) Hulback, Katie (Brendon) O’Brien, Stephanie Olson, and Rebekah Olson; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Hulback, Madeline Hulback, and Serena Andreotti; three brothers and one sister; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Selmer and Signa Hulback; his wife Barbara; three brothers and two sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Jim Schullo officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial; will be in Tramway Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.