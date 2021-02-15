Donald R. Hulett, 88, of Eau Claire, took God’s hand and waltzed into Heaven on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Care Partners – Altoona, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Don was born August 30, 1932 in Northfield, WI to Richard and Alice (Syverson) Hulett, the 3rd son in a family of 5 children. He graduated from Hixton High School in 1950. He enlisted in the US Army in January of 1954. He spent most of his Army career in Korea, where he worked in the mail department. He was honorably discharged January 22, 1956.
He met Gloria Heffernan and they married January 22, 1959 at the Northfield Lutheran Church. They bought a house in Black River Falls where Don ran the Standard Station and Gloria ran the Tastee Freeze. They then moved to Janesville where they purchased a motel. Don was not one to sit around very long. They sold the motel after 12 years and bought the Frost Top in Chetek. He and Gloria then worked 10 more years at Sunburst Youth Homes.
Don loved traveling and covered most of the United States, especially Florida, where they spent many winters. He and Gloria would often dance on Fridays at the Moose Lodge and on Sundays at The Pines in Bloomer.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Steve (Randi) Hulett, sister, Donna (Stan) Gran; grandchildren, Mikki (Chad) Petersen, Leah and Brady Petersen, Glo (Bill) Fleming, Tammy, Xavier, Chase and Shawn Fleming, Doug (Tuana) Hulett and many nieces, nephews and special friends John and Judy Roach.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamara; sister and husband Carol and Lee Jacobson; brothers, Ernest and Virgel.
Don will be remembered for his outgoing personality and contagious laugh and will certainly be missed by all.
Don’s family would like to thank the incredible staff at Care Partners in Altoona for the outstanding care and compassion they provided.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. Dr. Dwayne Winterberg will officiate. Burial will follow at Northfield Lutheran Cemetery in Northfield, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 noon. Per the families request, please dress casually.
