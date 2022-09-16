A Celebration of Life
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Jones, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
A Celebration of Life
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Anderson Funeral Home
Donald “Don” Francis Jones Sr, 79, of Horicon, WI, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2022.
Don was born February 8, 1943, in Syracuse, NY.
Don met his first wife, Connie L. (Blasier) Jones, in Syracuse where they were later married on June 19, 1965. They were married 49 years and had 2 children.
Don met his second wife, Cheryl “Sherry” Detaege-Bain, in Fond du Lac, WI, and were married on November 4, 2017, in Green Bay, WI.
Don served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1984. During his time of service, he lived in Michigan, McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, and in Del Rio, TX, before moving to Okinawa, Japan, where he and his family lived from 1973 to 1975. His last (and final) location for the Air Force was in Minot, North Dakota, for 9 years. Don retired from the United States Air Force in 1984 after 21 years of dedicated service.
Don’s passion was his 1958 Chevrolet Biscayne, fondly dubbed Mr. Nasty. During the summer season, Don especially enjoyed showing and answering questions about his car at car shows. He won many awards through the years. Don’s car proudly honored Veterans. He loved spending time with his dear friend, Jerry Connor, with whom he shared a passion for classic cars. Don, along with his first wife Connie, started the “Thunder Roads Car Club."
Don is survived by his wife, Cheryl “Sherry” Detaege-Bain; his step-son, Chad (Susan) Detaege of Hartford, WI; and three step-grandchildren: David Jarvey, Brandon Detaege, Sheyenne Detaege; his brother, Gary Jones; and many other friends and family.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie.
Don’s ashes will be placed with Connie’s (his first wife) at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
A celebration of life will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. There will be a small meal afterwards.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.