Donald L. Jones, 66, of rural Fairchild, passed away at home in his sleep on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Donald Lee Jones was born on April 6, 1954, in Indiana, the son of Ruby and Josephine (Shelton) Jones.
After his education he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam Era.
Don was united in marriage to Flora Ann Thompson on June 14, 1985, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Berwyn, IL. Together with her children they continued to live in Illinois, where for several years he worked as a supervisor in the welding department for Zenith Fabrication in Franklin Park. Due to a medical disability he retired and in 1988 the family moved to the village of Fairchild and later moved to his current home in the township of Fairchild.
Don will be dearly missed by 2 stepsons, Dennis and Sara (Wampole) Schenn of Fairchild, John and Chris Schenn of Osseo; 13 grandchildren, Nicole, Nolan, Cory, Amber, Leta, Mandy, Krissa, Thomas, Deanna, Jessica, Josh, Jacob and Jerred; 21 great grandchildren; brother Billy (Liz) Jones of Morris, IL; sister Pat (Marvin) Sauter of Chicago; several nieces and nephews of those living in the area are Luis (Karina) Mercado, Ashley (Larry) Pittman and Sara Connett all of Augusta, of Osseo; brothers-in-law John Basso of Berwyn, IL, Paul Douglas of California; sister-in-law, Jacklyn (Mark) Anderson of Fairchild.
Don was preceded in death by Ann, his loving wife for nearly 35 years who passed away on May 21, 2020; parents, Ruby and Josephine; siblings, Connie Basso, Bobbie Jones, Leonard Jones, Judy Ann Jones Knuth; sister-in-law Helen Jones; and step daughter Deborah Schenn Nolan.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
