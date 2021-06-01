Donald kamrowski

Donald G. Kamrowski, 83, of Augusta, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls, surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, and several family members and in the care of Mayo Home Hospice.
Donald George Kamrowski, son of John and Bernadine (Misch) Kamrowski was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Independence. He was raised with his 8 siblings in rural Arcadia. He was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith in Independence and his spiritual belief was always an important part of his life.
Following his high school education he enlisted in the U.S. Army and during his service time he was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas and Karlsruhe, Germany. During his enlistment he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Hovell on March 28, 1959, in Arcadia. After Dons honorable discharge the couple returned to Wisconsin and since 1972 had resided in Augusta.
Don worked as a long distance semi truck driver, first as an owner-operator with Diamond Trucking and then with Millis Transport out of Black River Falls. In addition to trucking, Don and Pat also owned and operated the Mobile Gas Station in Augusta for several years.
After retiring from trucking he continued to work by taking a position with maintenance at St. Marys Catholic Church in Altoona, then driving for Advanced Auto out of Eau Claire, and finally as a driver for the elderly and disabled with Abby Van. Dons wish was to continue working until the age of 80, but unfortunately due to ill health he was forced to fully retire at the age of 79.
Don had a wide range of interest and hobbies. He always wanted to fly, so he not only learnt but built his own ultra light airplane and flew it. He gave back to his community by serving on the Augusta City Council as ward alderman for many years, was a member of the Augusta V.F. W. Post # 8478 and served as an usher at St. Marys Catholic Church in Altoona. Throughout his life he enjoyed carpentry and masonry work, and had also worked as an auctioneer. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and also took an extreme interest in politics. After their children were grown Don and Pat opened their home and hearts to many Foster infants and young children. They found peace in knowing they were able to help these children when they were most vulnerable.
Dons family meant the world to him and he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandpa that loved taking adventures with them to see and experience new things, to embrace life and be grateful for all that his Lord had provided for them.
Don was not only welcomed by his Lord and Savior into Heaven but also reunited with his parents, John and Bernadine; infant daughter Kimberly Lorraine Kamrowski in 1964; son Donald Gregory Kamrowski in 2007; and brother Apolinary Jr Kamrowski.
Don will be dearly missed by Patricia, his loving wife of 62 years a resident at Our House Assisted Living, Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Leslie (Michael) Steinke of Eau Claire, Hope (Chris) Norton of Hamlet, North Carolina; 3 dearly loved grandchildren, Ryder Hadt, Faith and William Norton; 3 brothers, Edward Kamrowski of French Island, Robert (Rita) Kamrowski of Trempealeau, John (Leann) Kamrowski of Arcadia; 4 sisters, Virginia Hoark of Arizona, Patricia Bisek of Arcadia, Suzanne (Mark) Gegenfurtner of Oakdale, Carolyn (Richard) Bean of Onalaska; and his fur baby his faithful dog Princess.
A visitation will be held at St. Marys Catholic Church in Altoona from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 3, 2021, followed by a noon Mass. Burial with military rites will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Centerville, WI. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House and the caregivers with Mayo Home Hospice for attending to our family and helping us through this difficult time.
