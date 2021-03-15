Donald Patrick “Pat” Kern, 81, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on March 12, 2021 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Pat was born in Willmar, MN on August 14, 1939, to William and Katherine (Fury) Kern, attending school in both Olivia, MN and Montevideo, MN where he graduated from Montevideo High School in 1957. He then attended and played football at South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD where he received his degree in Civil Engineering in 1962.
It was at college that he met his future wife, Marguerite, at the family “famous” Dairy Queen in Brookings, SD. They were married on January 27, 1962 in Brookings, South Dakota. After their wedding they moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin for Pat’s work, first at Fehr Concrete as a design engineer and manager, and later as a bridge inspector at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation from where he retired in 2007. Together they raised six children: Jeff, Greg, Bill, Rich, John, and Kelly, and, later, welcomed eighteen grandchildren. He was always busy over the years at his children’s and grandchildren’s events, and he especially loved watching his sons and grandsons play football, attending both games and practices regularly. Pat also loved fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He was an avid reader, loved listening to classical music, and had large collections of both books and vinyl records. He will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
Pat will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Marguerite; five sons, Jeff (Shelly) Kern of Eau Claire, WI, Greg (Kelly) Kern of Braham, MN, Bill (Trish) Kern of Sun Prairie, WI, Rich (Susan) Kern of Eau Claire, WI, John (Shawna) Kern of Troy, OH; one daughter, Kelly (Jeremy) Forster of Chippewa Falls; eighteen grandchildren: Gunnar, Jaret, Ariel, Marianna, Trevor and Therese Kern; Ashley, Kyle, and Jacob Kern; Katie and Austin Kern; Nolan, Jack, and Grace Kern; Kendra and Alyssa Kern; Sophia and Abby Forster. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim (Polly) Kern, Jack (Kay) Kern, Jerry Kern, Mike Kern, and Dick (Bonnie) Kern, and his sisters, Kathy (John) Radmer and Karen (Brad) Ziemkowski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine Kern; his brother, Robert Kern; and infant grandchild, Kacie.
A funeral service will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please offer a helping hand to someone in need, or donate to a favorite charity.